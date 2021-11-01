Mortgage Payoff Eliminates Up to 15 Years of Payments

Advertising Disclosures

At LendingTree, we help you get the best deal possible on your loans, period. By giving consumers multiple offers from several lenders in a matter of minutes, we make comparison shopping easy. And we all know-when lenders compete for your business, you win!

See Refi Offers Now

Pay faster to save a ton

A mortgage is officially repaid when you pay back what you borrowed – the principal. But, the amount of interest you’ll hand over to the bank is greatly affected by how long it takes you to make that final payment. In other words, you’ll get to hold on to a lot more of your hard-earned cash by doing one thing: paying your mortgage off faster. If you’re in a 30-year mortgage, switch to a 15-year. Sound intimidating? It’s not — we’ll show you how.

Do the math (the banks wish you wouldn’t)

It’s a simple equation, but bankers…