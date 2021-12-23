Moncef Marzouki, former Tunisian president, sentenced to prison in absentia, state media reports

Marzouki — who lives in Paris — accused sitting Tunisian President Kais Saied of organizing a coup in July after Kais announced he was suspending the work of Parliament, firing the Prime Minister and suspending lawmakers’ parliamentary immunity amid a mounting political crisis.

Saied has rejected accusations that his seizure of powers, suspension of Parliament and plans to change the constitution are a coup, Reuters reported.

Saied said he acted to end protracted political paralysis and that a referendum will be held next year on a new constitution, followed by parliamentary elections, according to Reuters.

On November 4, TAP reported that the judge in charge of his case had issued an international arrest notice against Marzouki.