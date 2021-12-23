18.5 C
Sierra Leone
Thursday, December 23, 2021
Moncef Marzouki, former Tunisian president, sentenced to prison in absentia, state media reports

Marzouki — who lives in Paris — accused sitting Tunisian President Kais Saied of organizing a coup in July after Kais announced he was suspending the work of Parliament, firing the Prime Minister and suspending lawmakers’ parliamentary immunity amid a mounting political crisis.

Tunisian democracy in crisis after President ousts government

Saied has rejected accusations that his seizure of powers, suspension of Parliament and plans to change the constitution are a coup, Reuters reported.

Saied said he acted to end protracted political paralysis and that a referendum will be held next year on a new constitution, followed by parliamentary elections, according to Reuters.

On November 4, TAP reported that the judge in charge of his case had issued an international arrest notice against Marzouki.

Marzouki was elected interim president of Tunisia in 2011 by the Constituent Assembly of Tunisia — in charge of devising a new constitution after the fall…

