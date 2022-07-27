MoHS engages parliamentarians on proposed Safe Motherhood Bill

By Ibrahim Kabba Turay

The Deputy Minister of Health and sanitation, Princess Dugba, has engaged parliamentarians on the proposed Safe Motherhood & Reproductive Health Bill.

The engagement took place on Monday, 25th July 2022, at the Family Kingdom Resort in Freetown.

She said the bill is a life-saving opportunity that will considerably reduce maternal mortality & provide quality care for woman through pregnancy & childbirth.

She added that government has unanimously approved a safe motherhood bill that will include a range of critical provisions to ensure the reproductive health and dignity of all girls and women are guaranteed in the country.

She further stated that the reason for the engagement was for all parliamentarians to understand what the proposed bill is all about so that they can have a better understanding when the bill would be tabled in parliament.

The Deputy Minister also said the proposed safe motherhood and reproductive health bill has not been developed as it is still in a draft stage.

“If we want to move forward as a ministry we need to engage every person that matters in the country so they too can have a better understanding about safe motherhood bill. The bill will be talking about family planning, safe motherhood pregnancy, so that people can have free health when coming to give birth,” she said.