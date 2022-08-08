MoHs donates oxygen concentrators to Makeni govt.hospital

By Ibrahim Kabba Turay

The Government of Sierra Leone through the Ministry of Health and Sanitation has handed over 20 oxygen concentrators, ultrasound scanners and medical equipment to the Makeni Government Hospital.

The 20 oxygen concentrators, ultrasound scanners and medical equipment were delivered by the government in bid to maintain low risk of Covid-19.

Oxygen concentrators are used to supply 90-95% pure oxygen to people suffering from any condition that causes the oxygen levels to drop too low. These devices are crucial for the treatment of COVID-19 patients and are often used after operations to ensure a steady supply of concentrated oxygen to the patients.

However, there were only a few oxygen concentrators available in Makeni Government Hospital.

Dr. Williams, receiving the items, said although oxygen concentrators were the most urgently needed equipment, the hospital was unable to fund their procurement.

He added that they were very happy that the GoSL came to their rescue after deciding that the supply of oxygen concentrators is the most effective way to help the Makeni government Hospital to treat more patients and thereby improve Sierra Leoneans access to healthcare.

The Deputy Ministry of Health and Sanitation, Princess Dugba said: “These are life-saving devices, critical to helping patients heal after surgery and treating respiratory illnesses of all kinds. There are only a handful of ventilators in Sierra Leone, and even fewer oxygen concentrators making the need acute.

During a visit to Freetown in February this year, four Aid Pioneers e.V. team members from Germany spoke with doctors, pharmacists and nurses at the hospital to learn about the work they do every day.

She said they will continue to support the Makeni government Hospital with more medical equipment and thanked the doctors and nurses for the tremendous effort they have applying at the hospital.