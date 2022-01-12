23.1 C
Sierra Leone
Wednesday, January 12, 2022
spot_img
HomeSports
Sports

Mohamed N Kamara in tears after heroic MoM performance

By Concord Times
0
103

January 12, 2022

By Sahr Morris Jnr

East End Lions and Sierra Leone national team goalkeeper, Mohamed N.Kamara burst into tears after his heroic performance against Algeria on Tuesday in their goalless draw.

Mohamed Kamara broke down in tears upon receiving the man of the match trophy.

The young shot-stopper throughout the 90 minutes made seven saves, the highest total without conceding a goal in a single African Cup of Nations game since Didier Ovono of Equatorial Guinea against the Democratic Republic of the Congo in 2015.

The 22 years old was making his 10th appearance for Sierra Leone and was uncompromising against the Algerians.

Previous articleAhmet Calik: Former Turkey international defender dies at age 27
Next articlePerspective -Events that shaped Sierra Leone in 2021
Concord Timeshttp://slconcordtimes.com

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

The Concord Times newspaper was founded in 1992. It is Sierra Leone’s leading publication. The newspaper has a reputation for top quality, fair and unbiased stories and features. Daily publications cover areas such as sports, politics, business, economy, entertainment, technology, etc.

© 2021 - Sierra Leone Concord Times - All rights reserved