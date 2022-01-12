Mohamed N Kamara in tears after heroic MoM performance

January 12, 2022

By Sahr Morris Jnr

East End Lions and Sierra Leone national team goalkeeper, Mohamed N.Kamara burst into tears after his heroic performance against Algeria on Tuesday in their goalless draw.

Mohamed Kamara broke down in tears upon receiving the man of the match trophy.

The young shot-stopper throughout the 90 minutes made seven saves, the highest total without conceding a goal in a single African Cup of Nations game since Didier Ovono of Equatorial Guinea against the Democratic Republic of the Congo in 2015.

The 22 years old was making his 10th appearance for Sierra Leone and was uncompromising against the Algerians.