Mobile health buses stationed at Youyi Building

By Alhaji Haruna Sani

It almost a month since President Bio launched the Mobile Health Clinic which was supported by the People’s Republic of China through the “Health-on-Wheels” programme.

The mobile health clinic was an in initiative launched on 7th March, 2022 in fulfilment of the fourth target of the national development plan which seeks to improve secondary healthcare systems.

During the launch of the mobile health clinic, President Bio said the facility will provide special health outreach services to the remotest part of the country where their services are most needed.

“I have requested the Minister for Health and Sanitation to ensure that over the next four months, each of the 193 Chiefdoms should be visited by MOBILE HEALTH CLINIC,” President Bio stated.

It was contrasting for Concord Times to have discovered that even after President Bio urged the Ministry of Health and Sanitation to ensure that each of the 193 chiefdoms is visited by the Mobile Health Clinic over the next four months, one month down the line, the facilities are still stocked at Youyi Building.

To understand why the Mobile Health Clinic buses were still stock and not dispatched in almost a month after the launching, Concord Times spoke to the Public Relations Officer of the Health Ministry, James Kallay.

The Public Relations Officer said immediately after the launch of the Health Care Programme, the Minister, partners and other stake holders conveyed a meeting during which they agreed to design a plan and a budget on how the buses could be efficiently and effectively run from one community to another.

He added that that was why they held on the buses until a budget is available before they could be dispatched. Kallay assured the buses will be released in the shortest possible time.

He said the buses cannot leave without a tangible plan because they were to go in hard to reach areas all over the country.

When asked as to why the Mobile Health Clinic was launched before plans and budget were put in place, Kallay said it was just to showcase to the public about the availability of the service.

During the launch, President Bio said the health bus will provide services to more than one million people including children, school children, young people, pregnant women, and particularly the elderly people.

He said the buses will also support the national COVID-19 vaccination Programme in various parts of the country

We hope those buses will be dispatched before they turn derelict.