Missing set of rare Charles Darwin notebooks anonymously returned to Cambridge University Library

The two notebooks — one of which includes Darwin’s famous 1837 “Tree of Life” sketch — were returned to Cambridge University’s Library in March 2022, the university said in a statement.
They were left outside the librarian’s office and wrapped in plastic, inside a pink gift bag with a brown envelope containing the notebooks’ archive box, and an unsigned printed note.
“Librarian, Happy Easter X,” the note said.
The notebooks were returned with this note. Credit: Stuart Roberts/Cambridge University Library