Missing set of rare Charles Darwin notebooks anonymously returned to Cambridge University Library

Written by Sana Noor Haq, CNN

A set of rare notebooks filled with notes by Charles Darwin have been anonymously returned to the University of Cambridge, over 20 years after they were initially reported missing.

The two notebooks — one of which includes Darwin’s famous 1837 “Tree of Life” sketch — were returned to Cambridge University’s Library in March 2022, the university said in a statement.

They were left outside the librarian’s office and wrapped in plastic, inside a pink gift bag with a brown envelope containing the notebooks’ archive box, and an unsigned printed note.

“Librarian, Happy Easter X,” the note said.

The notebooks were returned with this note. Credit: Stuart Roberts/Cambridge University Library