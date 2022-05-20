Miss Orange Makit Woman launches with Le150 million in prizes

Leading mobile network in Sierra Leone, Orange, has launched its brand-new pageant for Market Women in Freetown, Miss Orange Makit Woman 2022.

Le150 million has been set aside for prizes, with the winner of the competition winning Le50 million, 1st runner-up getting Le30million and the 2nd runner up goes home with Le20million.

As a bonus prize, the market where the winner emerges from, will also get a Le50million development project to be implemented in their market, sponsored by Orange Sierra Leone.

The pageant will be done in Freetown.

Orange executives say this competition will bring out the very best of talents in markets around the city.

“This pageant will tell a story of creativity; it will showcase talent. We want to show people that pageantry is not just about slim models doing cat-walks on the runway, but can be about a lot more.”

This is the first time anything like this has been organized.

Entry in to the Miss Orange Makit Woman 2022 is easy, participants can come to any of the open auditions held at their market, register their names and once the Head of the Market (Mammy Queen) confirms that they are a member of that market, then they will be entered for the competition.

12 contestants will be registered for the competition, one from each market.

Markets like Funkia, Krootown Road and Congo market have all lined up their contestants, with not only eyes for the prizes but also bragging rights.

Already the idea has drummed up huge excitement from markets around the city.

Today, Orange teams will be in two of the biggest markets in the city; Dovecut and Lumley, to do open auditions.

The competition will run for one month.

Those in the competition will be asked to display any talent they have, it can be dancing, singing or even acting.

Unlike most pageants, Miss Orange Makit Woman will be open even to the oldest market woman, minimum age for entry is 18 years.

“You can even be 65 and take part, it will be incredible to see what so many of these women have to display,” an organizer of the pageant said.

Markets form part of the rich history of Freetown, which is one of the oldest capitals in the sub-region.

The competition will also play a key part in showcasing culture and hidden talents in stalls where people foodstuff every day.