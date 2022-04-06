Ministry of Health and Sanitation braces for first national health summit

MoHS braces for the first-ever National Health Summit that commences tomorrow, Thursday 7th April 2022 which will be officially launched by His Excellency, Dr. Julius Maada Bio, and will host local and international parners.

Globally, health summits have been designed to bring together leaders and relevant stakeholders in healthcare, medicine, technology and business to discuss the accelerating pace of innovation and the bright outlook for breakthrough and new models in service delivery.

In the last decade, Sierra Leone’s health sector has endured a series of crises (Cholera outbreak, Ebola Virus Disease outbreak, Mudslide, COVID-19 pandemic, etc.) that have collectively and severely affected health infrastructure and service provision in the country. Although the country has seen middling improvements in the health sector indicators, there are still boundless opportunities to be explored.

The Minister of Health & Sanitation, Dr. Austin Demby, has an unsparing quest to improve health outcomes by providing answers to some fundamental health concerns which include maternal mortality, health infrastructure, health security, drugs, and health workforce. The National Health Summit & Recognition Award scheduled for 7-9th April 2022 at the Bintumani Conference Hall in Freetown will create the all-important avenue for ideas to be shared around key thematic areas from approach to implementation of the life stages model of service delivery, health financing, health security to gender mainstreaming & responsiveness, human resource improvement, partnership & coordination; and infrastructural reforms.

Thoughtfully themed “Transforming Health Care Delivery towards Universal Health Coverage” is a pointer that indicates that the success of a quality health system rests on innovative information systems that can generate valid information at the right time for evidence-based decision making in ensuring that everyone attains equitable access to quality and affordable health care without financial implications.

The National Health Summit will not only draw contributions from technical personnel but more importantly, it will also solicit views from patients (that constitute the general public whom the Ministry serves). Furthermore, the final day of the summit has been curated to award key health institutions, programs, and allied health partners in recognition of their notable contributions toward improving healthcare service delivery in Sierra Leone.

The summit will attract Government Ministers, Consular & Diplomatic Corps, professional bodies, Mayor, Parliamentarians, and civil society organizations.