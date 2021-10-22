Middle East: Deadly Palestinian and Israeli clash

Eight people have been killed and hundreds injured in protests in the occupied West Bank.

The number of Palestinians killed in confrontations with Israelis this year, in the area, is already more than 70 – the highest figure in five years.

The worst hotspot for violence has been in the Palestinian village of Beita, where locals began organising the recent protests after hard-line Jewish settlers set up a new outpost on land claimed by Palestinian olive farmers.

The BBC’s Middle East Correspondent, Yolande Knell reports.