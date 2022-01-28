Microsoft makes a big bet that it can fix Activision Blizzard’s troubled culture

For months, Activision Blizzard (ATVI) has been under pressure to overhaul its workplace culture. A July lawsuit from a California government agency alleged the gaming behemoth had enabled a “frat boy” culture and claimed leadership and human resources personnel had turned a blind eye to complaints raised by female employees. At the time, the company criticized the lawsuit as “distorted.”
Now, in addition to acquiring the company behind such popular video games as Call of Duty and World of Warcraft, Microsoft (MSFT) could also inherit numerous workplace issues. Activision Blizzard employees have staged walkouts over what they see as its inadequate response to overhaul a toxic workplace and called for the resignation of the company’s CEO, Bobby Kotick. And they’ve already pledged to continue advocating for changes under new ownership.
Beyond that, there’s a group of employees at an…