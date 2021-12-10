20.5 C
Sierra Leone
Sunday, December 12, 2021
spot_img
HomeWorld
World

Mexico road accident: Dozens killed as truck carrying more than 100 migrants crashes in Chiapas state

By concord.web
0
1098

The incident happened in Mexico’s Chiapas state, which borders Guatemala, when the truck carrying dozens of migrants crashed. Photos from the scene show the truck on its side next to a footbridge and bodies laid out on the road wrapped in body bags.

In video footage taken shortly after the accident, people could be seen spilled out on to the road, next to a white trailer that had split open. The vehicle crashed on a tight bend outside the city of Tuxtla Gutierrez, the Chiapas state capital.

Children, women and men were among the dead, Reuters reported, citing the Chiapas state government.

A witness speaking to Reuters said they heard sobs from survivors as rescue workers arrived at the site of the crash, by a highway footbridge.

State Governor Rutilio Escandón tweeted that in addition to the deaths, 105 people were injured in the crash — among them 83 men and 22 women.

Three people…

Read more…

Previous articleMan gets life imprisonment for killing his brother
Next articleNobel Peace Prize: Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov share joy over win
concord.web

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

The Concord Times newspaper was founded in 1992. It is Sierra Leone’s leading publication. The newspaper has a reputation for top quality, fair and unbiased stories and features. Daily publications cover areas such as sports, politics, business, economy, entertainment, technology, etc.

© 2021 - Sierra Leone Concord Times - All rights reserved