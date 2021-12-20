Methodist Church-SL donates to Wellington fire victims

December 20, 2021

By Alfred Koroma

The Methodist Church Sierra Leone (MCSL), last Friday December 17, donated food and none food items worth over Le180 million to the Wellington fuel tanker explosion fire victims.

The church made the donation through the National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA).

Items donated include 250 bags of 50kgs rice, 105 gallons vegetable oil, 20 cartons of hand sanitizers, 20 cartons of laundry soap, 50 boxes of toilet soap, 40 bags of saba soap, 20 packs of toilet roll and 20 pieces of facial tissue.

The donation was made in collaboration with support from the Methodist Church in UK, Methodist Churches in the Western Area and other donor partners.

While presenting the items, Rt. Rev. Ronald Bobb-Williams, the Administrative Bishop MCSL, said, the church was not new in supporting disaster issues in the country, noting that the church has supported other disasters before including the 2017 mudslide tragedy.

Rev. Bobb-Williams advised the Agency on the need to embark more on educating the public country wide in order to mitigate future occurrences of such disaster. He further pledged the church continued support to the country’s disaster management agency.

Receiving the items, the Director General, National Disaster Management Agency, Lt. Gen Rtd Brima Sesay said the items received from the Church will now be among the list of donations recently received by the Agency which he said, will be submitted to the President of the Republic of Sierra Leone.