Mercury International splash Le 6.4 Billion Football betting payout

October 25, 2021

The football excitement and winning glory continues for Mercury International sports betting customers, as the midweek Champions League and UEFA Europa fixtures produced more millionaires through the country’s leading Sports Betting and Lottery Company, on Friday, October 22 2021, made an enormous payout, totaling Six Billion, Four Hundred and Thirty-One Million, One Hundred and Fifteen Thousand, and Forty-Three Leones (Le 6,431,115,043) with Twenty-Nine Thousand, Four Hundred and Two (29,402) customers.

This latest winning just added to the long list of recent millionaires of the company’s exciting offers in the football product which does not only offers great odds but also an unchallenged bonus in Africa.

Like previous winnings, the Mega List product continues to be the secret millionaire maker for Mercury International football betting customers, as again it produced another big and massive winning, with Set 21444 registered a total of Five Billion, Six Hundred and Seventy-Nine Million, Seven Hundred and Seventy-Two Thousand, and Seventy-Three Leones (Le 5,679,772,073), followed by the one of the most popular product under the Football betting, the Long List registered a total of Seven Hundred and Eighteen Million, Two Hundred and Sixteen Thousand, Seven Hundred and Thirty-Four Leones (Le 718,216,734).

Double Chance Plus Goals also produced a total of Sixteen Million, Nine Hundred and Seventy-Two Thousand, Four Hundred and Seventy Leones (Le 16,972,470) and Goal Plus Set 18584 give out a total of Ten Million, Four Hundred and Two Thousand, Five Hundred and Eleven Leones (Le 10,402,511).

According to the Company’s Deputy Public Relations Manager, Sahr Morris Jr, Mercury International continue to give out options to its football betting customers adding a vivid example is the continuous and massive winnings by their beloved customers.

He said: “The continuous and massive winnings by our customers are a clear manifestation that our odds are second to none and above that, we are offering an unchallenged Win bonus, the biggest and the best not only in Sierra Leone but across Africa. The 750% Win Bonus we are offering in our online betting cannot be challenged and it has and continues to make millionaires in Sierra Leone.”

The Deputy Public Relations Manager further assured customers and Sierra Leoneans that with Mercury International, the payment of every winner is assured, and further encouraged other people who are yet to patronize with the different products of Mercury International, to grab the opportunities of becoming the next Millionaires.