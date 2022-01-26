Mercury International Football Betting makes Petty-Trader Le 256 M richer

January 26, 2022

A petty-trader around the age of 42 years who resides in West end of Freetown becomes the latest winner from Mercury International football betting product as he turns the newest millionaire in town.

Mr. Saidu Sesay became the company’s first biggest winner in 2022 after winning Two Hundred and Fifty-Six Million, Five Hundred and Seven Thousand, Six Hundred and Three Leones (Le 256,507,603.00), a tax deduction of Nine Million, Two Hundred and Sixty-Two Thousand, Eight Hundred and Sixteen Leones (9,262,816).

The win was the punter second biggest win from the company and he described his success as trust and consistency and promised to continue playing Mercury football betting product.

“It has always been a life changing moment for me whenever winning Mercury bet because it has helped me with lot of business investment,” he said.

Mercury International Chief Finance Officer, Ekundayo Rowe presenting the cheque and congratulated Mr Sesay for the wining, especially in the month of January.