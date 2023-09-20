Meet the newly appointed National Programme Coordinator-Free Quality Education

On 13 September,2023,it pleased His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio to appoint Augustine Tehguma Moses Koroma National Programme Coordinator-Free Quality School Education.The FQSE was and is still a flagship project of the New Direction administration of President Julius Maada Bio-a flagship project that has enjoyed huge investments and national and international recognition and acclamations.

The scheme aims at improving the quality of the country’s basic and senior secondary education and harnessing the country’s human capital resource with a view to critically impacting national development.

But who is Augustine Teguhma Moses Koroma?Augustine Koroma was born on August 12 1987 in Blama Town,Kenema District,Eastern Sierra Leone.He did his primary school education at the Dr. June Hols Roness Municipal School at Syke Street,Freetown,before proceeding to the Sierra Leone Grammar School.

After an impressive six-year sojourn at the Sierra Leone Grammar School,the new FQSE Coordinator gained admission at Njala University where he pursued and successfully completed a course in Banking and Finance.He graduated with a Bachelor of Science Honours in the said course area.

Augustine Koroma also holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Educational Administration and Management,an MBA in Project Management,and is currently an MSc Economics candidate at Njala University.

Augustine Koroma boasts of a glittering professional career spanning over ten years that has increased his knowledge,broadened his horizon,deepened his insight and sharpened his experience.

He worked at different banking and micro-finance institutions for eight years and also had stints at the International Medical Corps and the National Commission for Social Action(NaCSA)where he served as Community Based Facilitator, Finance Officer and District Coordinator.He is a member of the Project Management Institute (PMI).

The new FQSE National Coordinator has worked with and implemented projects for international and local development partners and funders like the African Development Bank (AfDB),the World Bank,USAID,the International Monetary Fund (IMF),the Islamic Development Bank (ISDB),and the Pro Poor Growth for Peace Consolidation(GPC).

Augustine Koroma is no stranger to the classroom and lecture room,having taught in different secondary schools and on evidence of his current part-time lecturer status at the Milton Margai Technical University.

Mr. Koroma’s appointment has been greeted with resounding praises and positive reactions from many a young man and woman across different spectrums of society.

The young man is friendly,industrious,selfless and service and delivery focused.Many believe that he is going into his new job with a positive mentality and the requisite experience.

He Will Deliver!!!