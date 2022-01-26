Meet Madam Rakiatu Rashid-Sandi

January 26, 2022

By David Sao Nyakoi

Madam Rakiatu Rashid-Sandi is:

– The Regional Treasurer, SLPP North America (SLPPNA) who doubles as Chairman, Fund Raising Committee for SLPPNA and The Washington, D. C. Metropolitan Chapter

– A registered and paid-up member of the Washington, D. C. Metropolitan chapter of the Sierra Leone Peoples Party in North America

– In addition to her professional achievements in the Medical field, a profoundly gifted designer of Party Memorabilia, which has generated funds into the Party account in a way, yet unprecedented.L

– A doner of items for bedding for $$

– Someone who actively takes part in seeking donations when needed

– Along with her team, fiercely passionate about fundraising

– The person who used her effective fundraiser skills to organize a virtual fundraiser during the 2020 covid-19 pandemic and brought thousands of dollars to our chapter’s account

– The stellar member who was recently given an Excellent Leadership Award of appreciation and was thanked by her Chairman Madam Fatmata Wurie for her phenomenal and relentless services to our chapter

– Is a People’s person, with an affable and pleasant disposition; has a commanding presence and very result oriented, with a deep sense of commitment to Party affairs

– Very active and never fails to attend Party Conventions, each time with new designs of Party memorabilia.

If you happen to meet a creative and innovative Party member, that person is none other than Madam Rakiatu Rashid-Sandi!