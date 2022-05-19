29.2 C
Sierra Leone
Thursday, May 19, 2022
spot_img
HomeWorld
World

Meet Gleb and Ukraine’s youth orchestra in exile in Slovenia

By concord.web
0
155

A large group of talented young musicians and their families have been evacuated out of Ukraine into Slovenia.

Here, the older ones have formed a new youth orchestra in exile, under the direction of Slovenia’s top female conductor. The younger children are coming together to perform for the Slovenian president.

Together they hope to be musical ambassadors for Ukraine.

The BBC’s Caroline Hawley met 10-year-old Gleb, who fled eastern Ukraine with his recorder.

Producer: Orsi Szoboszlay

Camera/editor: Duncan Stone

Read more…

Previous articleDigital Publication
Next articleBoris Johnson, UK Prime Minister, faces no further action over Downing Street ‘partygate’ scandal
concord.web

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

The Concord Times newspaper was founded in 1992. It is Sierra Leone’s leading publication. The newspaper has a reputation for top quality, fair and unbiased stories and features. Daily publications cover areas such as sports, politics, business, economy, entertainment, technology, etc.

© 2021 - Sierra Leone Concord Times - All rights reserved