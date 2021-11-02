Measles outbreak hits Kambia District

November 1, 2021

By Ibrahim Kabba Turay

Kambia District has recorded three cases of measles after a test was conducted on children aged 3,5, and 6 within Fullah Town and Guinea Park at Bamoi Luma.

The Kambia District Health Management Team (DHMT) was notified by the Bamoi Luma Community Health Centre (CHC).

According to the Ministry of Health and Sanitation,the district surveillance unit conducted preliminary investigations including active case search in the surrounding communities, which led to the identification and detection of twelve additional suspected cases.

“The Ministry of Health and Sanitation (MOHS) is working with the World Health Organization and other partners and has dispatched rapid response team to conduct detailed investigation of the outbreak and plan for a response. Measles is a serious but it is a vaccine preventable disease that is caused by a virus. When children are unvaccinated,the virus can spread quickly and cause severe illnesses, disability and deaths,” the ministry states.

The ministry disclosed that “a safe, free and effective vaccine is available to protect children against the virus with two doses given as part of the routine vaccination schedule in Sierra Leone (the first dose at 9months and the second at 15months).

The Ministry of Health advises and encourages the public to get their children vaccinated against measles.

“Measles vaccination is available free of cost in all health facilities across the country. The public is hereby reminded that it is important to take preventive measures to control the spread of measles. All citizens should avoid over crowded environment and engaging in public gatherings,” the release notes.