Mayor Aki-Sawyerr receives Austrian Ambassador

On Friday, July 5th, Mayor of Freetown, Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr, welcomed Her Excellency Mrs. Ursula Fahringer, Ambassador of the Republic of Austria to the Republic of Sierra Leone, based in Dakar, Senegal, during a courtesy call. Mayor Aki-Sawyerr and Ambassador Fahringer underscored the importance of strengthening collaboration in a bid to fostering ties of cooperation between the two countries.

Mayor Aki-Sawyerr used the opportunity to brief the ambassador on FCC’s 2024-2028 Transform Freetown-Transforming Lives Development Agenda, a roadmap for addressing Freetown’s challenges through interventions that will support economic growth and create 120,000 decent jobs in the next four years.

The Freetown Cable Car Project, a significant intervention whose technical and financial studies have recently been completed, was discussed at length. Doppelmayr, one of the world’s leading cable car manufacturers, is an Austrian company and Ambassador Fahringer was pleased to learn that Doppelmayr staff have visited Freetown twice and have provided technical advice to the Freetown Cable Car project team. Engagement with Doppelmayr is continuing in the current phase of structuring the financing for project implementation.

Also at the meeting were the Austrian Consul Ram Shankerdas, FCC Foreign Relations Committee Chairperson Cllr Zainab Conteh and Ing Modupe Williams, Cable Car Project Lead, Freetown Cable Car.