Maritime IT manager testifies in court

January 14, 2022

By Regina Pratt

Prosecution witness No 6, Bernard Sal Williams, in the matter between the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and the Sierra Leone Maritime Administration,yesterday testified in court.

Former Director of the Sierra Leone Maritime,Paul Sobba Massaquoi, Peter Menjor, Fodie Daboh, Hartwell Williams, Victor Alpha and Festus Musa are before the High Court on corruption related offences.

While being cross-examined by counsel for the 2nd accused, Alfred Kamanda, the witness testified that, as at 1st August 2020, when he started working at the headquarters of the administration’s building, the working environment was not conducive, but noted that the institution was now a good place to work.

PW 6 was led in evidence by ACC prosecutor, Lawyer S. Harleston on Thursday, January 13, 2020.

The matter is presided over by Justice Mohamed Bawoh before whom the witness reiterated that he started work at the institution in August 2020, as IT manager.

“In August 2020, rehabilitation was on-going and when the contractors were doing the ceiling, we have frequent obstruction of the infrastructure,” he said.

He said he was fully involved with his team of three from his department and that they had an interaction with management and the contractor.

The witness was also cross examined by counsel for the 1st accused, I.I Mansaray.

He told the court that the rehabilitation started before he started work at the institution in August, 2020 and that he couldn’t tell what transpired leading to the rehabilitation process.

“I cannot tell whether the institution carried out the procurement processes, “he noted, but stated that the rehabilitation work was done at the Sierra Leone Maritime Administration headquarters.

The ACC on the 31st May, 2021, indicted Paul Sobba Massaquoi, Peter Joseph Menjor, Fodie U.K., Daboh, Hartwell Williams, Victor Alpha and Festus Musa on five counts of corruption offences including conspiracy to commita corruption offence, failure to comply with applicable produces and guidelines, abuse of office and knowingly misleading the commission.