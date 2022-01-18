Marampa Mining Company in breach of local content policy

January 18, 2022

Star Alliance Insurance Brokers and Business Consultants has formally filed a complaint against the Marampa Mining Company, cataloguing the company’s blatant disregard for the country’s local content policy.

Currently, the Local Content Agency is investigating the company for awarding an insurance contract to a foreign broker, KEK Insurance Brokers in contravention of the Local Content Act.

Star Alliance Insurance Brokers is one hundred percent Sierra Leonean owned and the company has been denied the right to be awarded the contract, despite several applications.

“We refer to the above subject and wish to bring to your attention that our company, Star Alliance Insurance Brokers& Business Consultant applied to serve as Insurance Brokers three years ago to the Marampa Mining Company, but we have not receive any response from their management. We re-applied again late last year but as usual no response from management,” a letter to the Local Content Agency reads.

Star Alliance is owned by an indigene of Lunsar Town and the company is aggrieved that Marampa Mining Company prefers working with a foreign company in contravention of the Local Content Act, which provides that contract relating to certain services like insurance, should be awarded to a local company that has the capacity to undertake such contract.

“Star Alliance has the experience and the required capacity to serve as insurance brokers. We are of the firmest conviction that our company should be awarded, more so when the company is owned by not only a Sierra Leonean, but an indigene of Lunsar Town.”

In their January 6th letter to the Local Content Agency,the company wrote that, “We therefore wish to petition your good-self as Director General of the Local Content Agency to please intervene on our behalf because we understand that the management of Marampa Mining Company prefers foreign company by the name of KEK Insurance Brokers in contravention of the Local Content Act.