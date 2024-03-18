Marampa Mines CEO recognised among key North American mining figures in Africa

By Amin Kef (Ranger)

Craig Dean, the Executive Chairman and CEO of Gerald Group, has been spotlighted as a prominent figure among North American players in the African mining sector. The accolade comes from the prestigious African Report Magazine, featuring Dean in their column titled “North America: Who’s Who in African Mining.”



The Gerald Group, under Craig Dean’s leadership since 2012, has emerged as a leading independent metals trading house, expanding its footprint across new African markets. Founded in 1962, the Group operates in Sierra Leone, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), and the Republic of Congo, with trading hubs in strategic locations like Shanghai, Stamford, and Switzerland, and headquarters in London.



Notably, Gerald Group’s flagship subsidiary, Marampa Mines Limited, under Dean’s chairmanship and CEO role, has significantly contributed to the iron ore mining sector in Northern Sierra Leone. The company’s operations focus on exploring, developing, and producing high-grade iron ore concentrate, known as Marampa BlueTM, recognized globally for its quality and sustainability.



His transformative leadership has propelled Marampa Mines from obscurity to one of Africa’s premier iron ore producers, stimulating economic growth and social development in Sierra Leone. The company’s recent commissioning of an expansion project, increasing production to 3.25 million tonnes per annum, marks a significant milestone in its journey.



During a notable commissioning event attended by Sierra Leone’s President, Retired Brigadier Julius Maada Bio, Dean reiterated Gerald Group’s commitment to advancing economies sustainably. He emphasized the company’s role in producing high-grade ore, contributing to global trade while prioritizing environmental responsibility and social impact.



Craig Dean’s vision extends beyond corporate success, as evidenced by Gerald Group’s engagement in community development projects.

Gerald Metals Sarl, a subsidiary of Gerald Group, on the 14th November, 2019 confirmed funding of US$126,000 for a vital community water project being undertaken by the Lowa Alliance ASBL in the Democratic Republic of Congo, where the Group has a strategic investment in the world’s premier emerging tin deposit project. It must be noted that the Logu Potable Water Project is benefitting over 500 households, enabling the community to access potable water at 9 points in the Logu village next to where Alphamin Bisie’s logistics and export hub is based. With the development of the Bisie Tin Project, the population of Logu has increased significantly. To source water the villagers used to walk to the nearest river and the water must be carried back from several kilometres away. Water-borne diseases in Africa constitute a major hazard to health and life span.

Such an initiative in the Democratic Republic of Congo demonstrates the Group’s commitment to local communities and sustainable practices.

Notably, in the latest edition of the African Report Magazine Craig Dean was featured among other North American key players in the Mining Sector in Africa.

Arguably, the recognition of North American players like Craig Dean underscores a broader trend of increased interest from the United States and Canada in Africa’s mining sector. Fuelled by the Green Energy Revolution, companies are strategically positioning themselves to secure critical minerals essential for clean energy technologies.



Collaborative efforts between the US and Canada, such as the Minerals Security Partnership (MSP), further underline the commitment to Africa’s mining future. These developments signal a significant shift in the global mining industry, with North American companies poised to shape Africa’s mineral landscape and ensure resource security in the era of sustainable energy.



It can be deduced that under the managerial direction of Craig Dean, the US has made considerable inroads within the African mining landscape as is evident in the vibrant operations of Gerald Group in different parts of the continent.