Man who pleads guilty to armed robbery jailed for 2yrs

By Yusufu S. Bangura

After spending about two years, five months in custody, 31-year-old Mohamed Obai Koroma, yesterday Wednesday, June 15, pleaded guilty to one count offense of robbery with violence. The court sentenced him to two years imprisonment at the Freetown Male Correctional Center at Pademba Road.

The convict who was standing trial before Justice Monfred Sesay on a one count of robbery with violence contrary to Section 23 (1) (b) of the Larceny Act 1916 as repealed and replaced by Section 2 of the Imperial Statue Criminal Law Adoption Amendment Act, Act No.16 of 1971.

State counsel, Agatha Jalloh alleged that the convict on the 20th January 2020, at Tombo Lorry Park, Waterloo in the Western Rural District, used violence and robbed one Mohamed Bah, one Techno mobile phone valued Le500, 000 and fiscal cash of Le750, 000 all to the total value of Le1, 250,000.

Giving brief fact of the matter, State prosecutor Jalloh told the court that the complainant Mohamed Bah is a motor driver who live at Kossoh town and on the 20th January 2020, around 8:30pm his vehicle breakdown at Tombo Park.

He said as the complainant was fixing the vehicle; the convict together with an unknown person attacked him and took his mobile phone and his money, noting that after the robbery, the convict pushed the complainant and ran away but the convict was later arrested and was taken to the Waterloo police station.

In plea mitigation, the convict pleaded with the court to tamper justice with mercy, noting that he regretted his action, the Legal Aid Board Lawyer R. S Bangura representing the convict, also pleaded with the court to tamper justice with mercy especially so, when he had pleaded guilty to the offense charged.

However, Justice Sesay sentenced the convict to two years imprisonment concerning the time he has spent in custody.