Man remanded for robbery with aggravation

February 2, 2022

By Tutan Sesay

Mohamed John Kamara is standing trial before a High Court judge, Justice A. Musa currently sitting at the Pademba Road Court since the inception of the Judiciary’s week initiated to decongest both the Male and Female Correctional Centers across the country.

Led in evidence by State counsel, Yusuf Suliaman Koroma, prosecution witness (PW)2, Marta Gborie told the court that she recognised the accused as well as her daughter, Mesema Gborie and recalled on diverse dates between 1st and 19th March, 2021.

She added that the on that fateful night at around 9pm, when she closed all the doors and switched on the light.

She said at around 2am she heard her son, Mohamed, screaming thief!.

Madam Gborie said she woke up and opened her window and saw men armed with gun and matches going towards the direction where her son, Mohamed was shouting.

“I instructed my daughters to dress up. When I came outside, I saw that the men broken my daughter’s window and I then rushed to the parlour.When I attempted to make a telephone call, the group of men bashed into my room and slapped me on my face. I was unable to recognise none of them,” she narrated to court.

Pw2 said the men locked her up in her own room and that she was overhearing noise from everywhere in house.

The witness disclosed that the incident lasted for two hours.

She said when the men fled from the compound; she noticed that certain valuable items which include mobile phones have been carted.

On the following day, Madam Gborie said she reported the matter to the Adonkia Police Station, where she was issued with a police medical request form and she was examined and treated at the Lumley Healthcare Centre in Freetown.

“I returned the endorsed medical to the police and made a statement,” PW2 disclosed to the court.

Later on’ the witness said she received information from her daughter, Mesema Gborie informing her that she had seen one of the men who attached them. As a matter of fact, the matter was transferred to the Lumley Police Division where her daughter made a statement.

“I was called by police officer at the Lumley Police Division, where identification parade was conducted thrice. My daughter identified the accused, Mohamed John Kamara,” Madam Gborie rounded up her evidence.

The accused appeared before the court on two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery with aggravation and robbery with aggravation, which are all contrary to the laws of Sierra Leone.

The police alleged that Mohamed John Kamara, on diverse dates between 1st and 19th March 2021, in Freetown, conspired with unknown person to commit a felony to with robbery with aggravation.

The charged sheet further stated that on the same date and address, in Freetown, conspired with unknown person to rob certain valuable properties worth millions of Leones belonging to the complainant, Matta Gborie.the matter was adjourned to the 2nd February 2022.