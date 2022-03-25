Man remanded for allegedly stealing 300 timber logs

By Jeneba A Conteh

Bobson Sesay, a 36-year- old mason, was on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, sent to prison for allegedly stealing 300 pieces of timber logs from one Moses Lakadi.

The accused made his first appearance before Magistrate Sahr Kekura of the Pademba Road Court No 1 on two counts charges of conspiracy contrary to law and Larceny by servant contrary to Section 17(1(a( of the Larceny Act of 1916.

It was alleged that the accused on 16 November, 2021, at Crossing Village Depot, off Waterloo, conspired together with other persons unknown to steal and stole 300 pieces of timber logs valued Le 240,000,00, 3 power saw machines valued le250,000 and 1 batter engine oil valued le330,000,all to the total sum of two hundred and eighty eight million, five hundred and eighty thousand Leones (Le 288,580,000,00) property of Moses Lakadi.

The police further alleged that, the accused on the same date and place, being a servant of Moses Lakadi, did steal 300 pieces of timber logs, 3 power saw machines, one five gallon rubber containing engine oil and other assorted items, all to the total sum of Le288,580, 000,00, property of Moses Lakadi

The charges were read and explained to the accused person but no plea was taken.

Magistrate Kekura refused bail and adjourned the matter to the 28th March 2022 for further hearing