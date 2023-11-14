Man remanded for alleged murder

By Mohamed J Kargbo

26-year-old Ibrahim Kamara made an appearance before Magistrate Mark Ngegba of the Pademba Road No.1 and he was remanded to the Male Correctional Centre at Pademba Road for alleged murder of one Osman Jalloh.

The accused is stranding trial on two count charges to wit conspiracy to commit murder contrary to law and murder contrary to Section 1 of the Offences Against the Person’s Act 1861, as repealed and replaced by Section 1(a) of the Abolition of Death Penalty Act 2021, Act No.6 of 2022.

Police alleged that the accused on Sunday 3rd September 2023, at Bass Street Brook Fields, in Freetown,conspired with other persons unknown to murder one Osman Jalloh.

It was also alleged that the accused person on the above date and mentioned address in Freetown, did murder one Osman Jalloh.

When the charge was read and explained out to him by the court registrar no plea mitigation was taken from him, and he was not represented by any counsel.

The state prosecutor, Sergeant 9939 Lahai made an application for a short adjournment date for him to have proper conference with his witness.

Meanwhile, Magistrate Ngegba adjourned the matter to the 14th November 2023 for further hearings.