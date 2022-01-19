Man, in late 40s penetrated, impregnated girl, 15

January 19, 2022

By Isata Turay (Intern)

A man believed to be in his late 40s, is currently standing trial at the Sexual Model Court for allegedly penetrating and impregnating a-15-year-old girl.

The accused, Abubakarr Kamara, was arraigned before Justice Mohamed Bawoh, on one count charge of sexual penetration contrary to Section 19 of the Sexual Offences Act 12.

The state alleges that, Abubakarr Kamara on 15th of January 2021, in Freetown, engaged in an act of sexual penetration with a-15-year-old girl.

In her testimony yesterday, the victim’s mother told the court that she didn’t like the present condition of her daughter.

She testified that in January, 2021, she observed a particular line mark underneath the stomach of her daughter (victim) and when she asked about the said mark the victim disclosed to her that it was the accused, who had sexual intercourse with her and deflowered her.

According to the mother, she took the victim to a nurse for check-up and after the check-up examination, the nurse told her (the mother) that her daughter was six months pregnant, stating that when she asked the victim as to who impregnated her, the victim replied that it was the accused and one Alhaska.

She said the Alhaska was her neighbour and he used to assist the victim with her studies, stating that the said Alhaska is currently at-large

She further testified that after the nurse had pronounced her daughter six months pregnant, she went home and reported the matter to the elders and later reported it to the police.

She said the police provided them with medical paper which they used to access medical examination and treatment at the Rainbow Medical Center.

Justice Bawoh adjourned the matter and remanded the accused in custody.