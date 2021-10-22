Man gets 20-yrs jail for circulating sex videos

October 22, 2021

By Ibrahim Kabba Turay

Justice Momoh Jah Stevens of the Sexual Modern Court in Freetown has sentenced 34-year-old Ahmed Issa Kamara, who circulated sex videos of his girlfriend.

The convict was sentenced to twenty years in prison or alternatively pays a fine of eighty Million Leones.

Ahmed Issa Kamara, who was standing trial on four count charges of making indecent material, circulating indecent martial, and circulating indecent martial and possessing indecent material, contrary to Section 18 of the Sexual Offences Act of 2012.

In his ruling, Justice Momoh Jah Stevens said the accused pleaded not guilty to the charges and that the prosecution made a successful application for the accused person to be tried by a judge alone instead of a judge and jury, in accordance with Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Act 1965 as amended.

He told the court that the prosecution led three witnesses- the victim, the formal witness who is the investigator and the uncle of the victim.

“It is very clear from the case of the prosecution that the phone that recorded the sexual activity between the accused and the victim is owned by the convict, and it is also clear that the prosecution has proven that there was no consent between the victim and the accused,” he said

The judge also recalled that in the first version of the video clip the victim was seen sucking the penis of the convict while the convict was seen having sex with the victim in the second version of the video.

Justice Stevens said the accused and victim were living in a domestic setting as boyfriend and girlfriend or in a courtship.

“It’s very clear from the evidence of the uncle of the victim that the video has gone viral.”

Meanwhile, the accused didn’t have a witness to testify on his behalf but mainly relied on the voluntary statement he made to the police.

“It is very clear from the evidence led in the case of the prosecution that the intention of the convict was to degrade or belittle the victim in the eyes of reasonable men so that she can be referred to as a prostitute and, or even deprive her from having decent relationship,” he asserts.

He found the convict guilty of all four counts, stating that his action was contrary to Section 18 of the Sexual Offences Act of 2012.