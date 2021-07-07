Man, 51, sent back to prison for alleged murder

July 7, 2021

By Yusufu S. Bangura

Presiding Magistrate at the Pademba Road Court No.2, Mark Ngegba, yesterday remanded one Abdul Mimi Kargbo, 51, to the Male Correctional Centre for alleged murder.

The accused is being preliminary investigated on one count of murder contrary to the laws of Sierra Leone.

According to Inspector Aminata Korio, the accused on the 27th March 2020, at Jombo Stone along Bathurst high way in Freetown, murdered Alpha Martin.

Led in evidence by police prosecutor, Detective Inspector Paul Amara Maquoi attached to the Criminal Investigations Department headquarters at the Homicide Unit explained that he recognized the accused.

The witness further stated that he recalled on 21st March, 2021, while he was on duty at the station, a case and inquiry file of murder with serial number 48/2020 was handed over to him from Akon Police Post, together with the accused person to continue investigation.

He continued that the case and inquiry file contained a request file for autopsy of the deceased, photocopy of cause of death certificate, a request for video clip of a vehicle with registration number APC 589 for further investigation.

Detective Maquoi added that on the 3rd March 2021, he received one vehicle with the same registration number which is currently in custody of the CID officers together with a report of search conducted at the premises of both the accused and the deceased at Waterloo.

He continued that on the 13th March, 2021, himself and Detective Sergeant 6566 Vangahun Karim further interviewed the accused and on the 9th April 2021, they finally charged the accused with the offence of murder.

During cross-examination by the accused himself, the witness admitted that the accused told him that he has been doing scrap metal business for over 15 years.

He further admitted that the accused told him he has never seen the deceased before even though the vehicle number plate was found in his garage, but he has a local license for buying and selling scrap metals.

Meanwhile, Magistrate Ngegba remanded the accused person and adjourned the matter to Wednesday 14th July 2021.