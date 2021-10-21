Man, 34 stands trial for raping and murdering girl, 4

October 21, 2021

By Hassan Gbassay Koroma

Thirty-four year- old man, Lahai Kamara, is currently standing trial at the Freetown High Court for allegedly raping and killing a four -year- old girl.

The accused was arraigned before Justice Monfred Sesay on one count charge of murder contrary to law.

State Prosecutor, Ahmed J.K Sesay alleges that the accused murdered the four years old, Ama Mensa at Goderich in Freetown.

Testifying in court yesterday, father of the deceased, Umaru Conteh, said he knew the accused and recalled on June 28, 2017.

He explained that on June 28, 2017, he went to work but that he later received a call from his wife- Isatu Tholley,who asked after the deceased.

He said his wife further informed him that the child had gone missing and that they couldn’t find her or know her whereabouts, noting that he later went home and helped in the search of her missing daughter and that they reported the matter to the Adonkia Police Station.

He said the accused used to visit their home and make fun with the deceased, calling her ‘my wife’, noting that on the very day of the alleged incident the accused went to their residence and even bought candies for the alleged victim.

He said on Saturday June 30, he was informed that a child’s corpse was discovered nearby the accused’s residence, noting that he went and identified the corpse as her daughter.

He said the remains of her daughter were taken to the Connaught Mortuary and that after the autopsy examination it was discovered that the child was raped and killed.

He said later a search was conducted at the premises of the accused and that they discovered a stick, stone and a bedsheet stained with blood.

He said the accused was arrested while he made statement to the police.

Trial adjourned to November 3rd.