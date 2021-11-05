Macron’s ex-bodyguard handed jail sentence over May Day assaults

The May Day scandal was an embarrassment for Macron, who is expected to run again in elections next year.

The court said Alexandre Benalla, who was also found guilty of illegally using diplomatic passports and illegally carrying a weapon, acted with “a feeling of impunity and omnipotence,” a franceinfo reporter present in the courthouse said on Twitter.

The court’s sentence was tougher than the 18-month suspended term sought by prosecutors.

Benalla will serve the one-year sentence at home with an electronic bracelet, media including BFM TV said.

Macron and his Elysee palace team were sharply criticized in 2018 for not immediately sacking Benalla, who was fired when a video of the incident emerged six weeks later. The video showed Benalla manhandling protesters during a police-led crowd control operation. While allowed in as an observer, he ended up taking part in the operation, wearing…

Read more…