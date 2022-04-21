Macron vs. Le Pen: The French presidential election runoff explained

France’s presidential election will be a rematch of the 2017 contest, when the far right’s Marine Le Pen faced off against political newcomer Emmanuel Macron.
Macron won that race by nearly two votes to one.
But while the candidates remain the same, the 2022 race is shaping up to be a very different affair.
Here’s everything you need to know.
How does the election work?
To elect their new President, French voters head to the polls twice.
The first vote, on April 10, saw 12 candidates run against each other. They qualified for the race by securing endorsements from 500 mayors and/or local councilors from across the country.
Macron and Le Pen received the most votes, but since neither won more than 50%, they will head to a runoff on Sunday.
This isn’t the only national vote France faces this year — parliamentary elections are also due to take place in June.
What dates do I need to know?
