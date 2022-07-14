Mabang Bridge: the journey so far

By Alfred Koroma

After its collapse about nine years ago, Mabang Bridge has regained a modern looks. It’s new and tidy, made with composite of steel girders and reinforced with concrete deck across the Ribbi River.

The 231 metre double-lane bridge connects Ribbi Chiefdom, Moyamba District in the South and Koya Chiefdom, Port Loko District, the North.

The 11.7 million Euros Bridge is part of 48 million Euros Moyamba-Moyamba Junction Roads and Bridges project funded under the 11th European Union Development Fund. The project includes construction of 32.8 km Moyamba Town and Moyamba Junction road, 36-metre span Gbangbama Bridge, 42-metre span Moyamba Bridge and the already constructed 163-metre length Magbele Bridge.

The colonial structure of Mabang Bridge collapsed in February 2013 after a truck loaded with local produce summersaulted and plunged into the river, leaving dozens injured and disrupting social and economic activities between the two chiefdoms.

Until its reconstruction was completed recently, the collapse of the old Mabang Bridge brought a major infrastructural and transportation challenge for residents in Ribi and Koya communities. Travelers wishing to use the route leading to those communities relied on canoes to cross over and access towns and villages in that part of the country.

Discussions for the reconstruction of Mabang Bridge and the entire Moyamba Junction to Moyamba Town Road and Bridges Project started way back in 2010 and 2011, Ambrose James, the Director, National Authorizing Office, said.

Feasibility and detailed design phase of the project was done between 2012 and 2013 and the works divided into lots 1 and 2. The contract was officially commissioned by President Ernest Bai Koroma and handed over to MSF, a Portuguese company in 2015 with the expectation that the project would complete by 2017.

But the contractor did not live up to expectations of the contract, prompting SLRA, the National Authorizing Office (NAO) to terminate the contract and re-tendered the work to Compagnie Sahelienne D’Entreprises (CSE0)/Maire SAS Joint Venture from Dakarr, Senegal, and France, respectively. COVID-19 travel restrictions of experts further delayed the completion of Mabang Bridge project.

The Moyamba-Moyamba Junction roads & bridges rehabilitation project, implemented under the supervision of the National Authorizing Office, Ministry of Planning and Economic Development is considered as the largest EU funded infrastructure development project in Sierra Leone.

And the significance of the newly commissioned Mabang infrastructure cannot be underestimated. The new bridge will reduce travel time, vehicle operating costs, and accidents between Moyamba and Western Urban districts. It will boost economic activities that have long been impeded in those areas.

The bridge is essential for trade, health, academic and social activities; linking many towns, villages and chiefdoms between south and the northern part of the country.