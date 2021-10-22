Local Govt. to develop National Waste Management Strategy

October 22, 2021

By Frederick V. Kanneh,Information Officer,MLGRD

The Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development (MLGRD) in collaboration with Welt Hunger Hilfe have commenced a two-day technical steering committee’s meeting on the development of a national waste management strategy.

“December last year, while commissioning the 50 Russian donated dump trucks to Sierra Leone, President Bio said there was a need for national waste management strategy. As a Ministry, we are pleased that today’s engagement is a clear footstep towards that direction,” said Minister Tamba Lamina in his keynote address.

He disclosed that his Ministry and its partners had carefully identified and selected seven (7) Ministries as technical committee members including the Ministry of Environment, Finance, Internal Affairs, Health and Sanitation, Justice, Lands and Agriculture for the development of the said strategy, and that the two-day meeting was to start conversations that would guarantee waste management control, whilst protecting the environment and increasing the quality of lives of people.

Minister Lamina described the meeting as a national dialogue that would identify relevant gaps and various challenges, but also complete a situational analysis of both liquid and solid waste management issues in the country.

He optimized that since the committee is full of mixed bags of competency, the two days meeting would produce tangible results that would serve as a step to ensuring that there is a cultural shift from what prevails currently in the area of waste collection and disposal.

In his statement, the Country Director of Welt Hunger Hilfe, Marco Di Cecco, explained the meaning of waste management concerns and gave reasons as to why leaders should make it a priority.

He outlined the dangers of poor waste management in communities and entreated stakeholders to contribute towards the process.

He ended by calling on all and sundry to move from words to actions and build a regulatory framework that would give a clear sign of Sierra Leone that everyone will love to see in the future.

The meeting continued with presentations on recent needs assessment, waste management data analysis and waste management intervention by Welt Hunger Hilfe, among others.