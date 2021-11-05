Local Govt. Ministry commissions three community health centers in Freetown

November 5, 2021

By Frederick V Kanneh,Information Officer

*Freetown, 2 November, 2021-* The Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Amb. Tamba Lamina has commissioned three(3)community health centers as part of the Participatory Budgeting Project facilities in Freetown .

In 2017, the Japanese Government through the World Bank provided a grant of two million, seven hundred and fifty thousand United States Dollars (US$2,750,000) to respond to the Post- Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) needs at local level in Sierra Leone by building Community resilience through EVD sensitization efforts and social mobilization activities in the districts most affected by the disease. As one of the Councils that represented “hard-hit” communities by EVD, the Freetown City Council undertook developmental projects according to the need of its community people.

In his keynote address during the symbolic commissioning ceremony of the health center at the Rokupa Wharf Community, Minister Lamina, said the Japanese Social Development fund’s project was implemented according to the needs of the different communities ranging from community health centers, culvert, fencing of cemetery amongst others.

He further stated that the project was in line with President Bio’s vision of human capacity development including education, agriculture and health security, adding that the construction of health centers in the various communities was a direct answer to the President’s vision.

He maintained that the health center would help to reduce the stress that pregnant women and their children had been undergoing to access medical facilities.

” I also want to remind you that as a community, you would only be able to enjoy this facility for a long time if you imbibe the following responsibilities, which include the daily cleaning of the area where this facility is situated, taking the facility as your own by providing the necessary security for same, and to also monitor the health care workers that would be assigned to work here and report on their activities that is not in line with best practice,” he cautioned.

He assured that his Ministry would supervise the Freetown City Council to fast track the process of reaching to the Ministry of Health and Sanitation to provide the necessary medical equipment and staff for the health centers that he commissioned. He ended by entreating the community people to continue to make good use of the Free Quality Education by sending their children to school, as education is the key to success.

In his response, the local Chief of the Rokupa Wharf Community, Chief Pa Alimamy Kamara, thanked the Government for constructing the health center which directly spoke to their need as a community. He added by promising that he would collaborate with other stakeholders in the community to develop by-laws that would ensure the longevity of the facility as advised by Minister Lamina.

Statements were given by different stakeholders including the Director of Decentralization, the Deputy Mayor of FCC, and others.