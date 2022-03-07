23 C
Sierra Leone
Monday, March 7, 2022
Liga MX brawl: At least 26 injured as fights break out among fans at Mexican soccer game between Querétaro and Atlas

By concord.web
The Liga MX game between Querétaro and Atlas was abandoned in the second half as fights ensued in the Corregidora stadium.

According to Mauricio Kuri, the governor of the state of Querétaro, 24 men and two women were injured. Of those, Kuri said 10 sustained minor injuries and three were deemed in “critical” condition.

Photos from the game show fans, some of whom appear bloodied, brawling on the field and in the stands, throwing punches and hitting each other with objects.

The game was suspended after fighting broke out between fans.

“We utterly condemn the events that occurred today at the Corregidora stadium,” said a statement from Querétaro.

“We are in communication and coordination with authorities so that they act swiftly against anyone responsible for these events. As an institution, we condemn violence of any kind. We will keep updating.”

Atlas, the reigning champion of Liga MX, was winning 1-0 when the game was suspended.

