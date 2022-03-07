Liga MX brawl: At least 26 injured as fights break out among fans at Mexican soccer game between Querétaro and Atlas

The Liga MX game between Querétaro and Atlas was abandoned in the second half as fights ensued in the Corregidora stadium.

According to Mauricio Kuri, the governor of the state of Querétaro, 24 men and two women were injured. Of those, Kuri said 10 sustained minor injuries and three were deemed in “critical” condition.

Photos from the game show fans, some of whom appear bloodied, brawling on the field and in the stands, throwing punches and hitting each other with objects.

“We utterly condemn the events that occurred today at the Corregidora stadium,” said a statement from Querétaro.