18.8 C
Sierra Leone
Thursday, January 27, 2022
spot_img
HomeWorld
World

Life under the Taliban: Yalda Hakim’s journey back to Afghanistan

By concord.web
0
106

With access to the new Taliban government, the BBC’s Yalda Hakim travels back to Afghanistan to find out what the country is like under their rule.

She speaks to former teachers who chose to stay and fight for their rights and visits a hospital where children are malnourished because their families cannot afford food.

In Kandahar, Yalda meets the Taliban police governor and questions what his force is doing to protect the Shia minority from extremist attacks.

Watch Yalda’s full journey around Afghanistan on Our World: Inside the Taliban regime from Saturday 29 January.

Read more…

Previous articleUS-backed Kurdish forces recapture prison days after ISIS attack
concord.web

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

The Concord Times newspaper was founded in 1992. It is Sierra Leone’s leading publication. The newspaper has a reputation for top quality, fair and unbiased stories and features. Daily publications cover areas such as sports, politics, business, economy, entertainment, technology, etc.

© 2021 - Sierra Leone Concord Times - All rights reserved