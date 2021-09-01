Life Saving Society SL to participate in an online CPR Challenge

September 13, 2021

By Ibrahim Kabba Turay

Cecilia Alice Sesay the Communication Manager of Live Saving Society Sierra Leone

Cecilia Alice Sesay, Communication Manager of Life Saving Society -Sierra Leone has disclosed to Concord Times that they will be representing West Africa in Cardio-Pulmonary Resuscitations (CPR) challenge organized by Commonwealth on 29th September, 2021.

She said the CPR is a life-saving technique that is useful in many emergencies, such as heart or near drowning, in which someone’s breathing or heartbeat has stopped.

She noted that organisations around the world participate in the challenge for them to have a fair knowledge on the CPR issue, wherein first aid treatment will be administered to victims before the arrival of medical doctor as the case maybe.

She added that the program would be held on 29th and 30th September, 2021, and is expected to enhance their experience as organisations especially on the use of advanced CPR tools.

She said they will gain more knowledge in handling tools for oxygen saturation and ventilation, adding that they have recently signed an MoU with the Ministry of Tourists Board.

She further stated that they hope to continue such partnership with them, where they could be invited in a lot of other activities for Sierra Leone to continue to benefit.

She said they will fully replicate locally what will be learnt out of the engagement.

He said Sierra Leone and fourteen other countries including Uganda, United Kingdom, and Kenya, among others, noting that drowning is very severe as it’s ranked among the 10th most prominent causes of death in the world.

The Sierra Leone life Saving Society was established in 2017 and aims to promote the dissemination of life-saving, life-guarding drowning prevention, water safety and life-saving sport in Sierra Leone.