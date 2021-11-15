Liberia jets in 11 medical staff, provides assorted items to fire victims

November 15, 2021

By Ibrahim Kabba Turay

The Liberian Government, through its Embassy in Sierra Leone, on Saturday presented assorted items and ten medical practitioners to the Government of Sierra Leone to provide solace to the victims of the Wellington fire disaster.

The presentation was done at the Connaught Hospital in Freetown.

The victims of the disaster are being currently admitted at the Connaught Hospital, 34 Military Hospital, Rokupa Government Hospital and Choithram Memorial Hospital in Freetown

Before donating the items to the Management of the Connaught Hospital, the Liberian Ambassador to Sierra Leone, Madam Musu J. Ruhle, extended, on behalf of the people of Liberia, her deepest condolence and sympathy to the victims, the bereaved families of those who lost their lives, and others who were affected by the fire.

Ambassador Musu J. Ruhle noted that the incident was an unfortunate and a sad one for the country, stating that on behalf of President George Manneh Weah, they will do all their best to continue rendering possible assistance to the affected persons.

“This fatal incident claimed the lives of a huge number of our brothers and sisters, which is of grave concern to us as a government,” says Ambassador Ruhle.

She said as a sisterly and neighbouring country, they also note with profound sympathy, the untold suffering of the many survivors who are currently languishing in various hospitals in Freetown.

She added that President Weah considered the gravity of the situation and in solidarity with his friend and brother, President Bio, and the people of Sierra Leone, deemed it fit assist the process of healing the victims through proper medical care.

She added that a quantity of drugs and medical supplies, along with eleven Liberia medical personnel, comprising of a surgeon-medical doctor and a host of well trained nurses, were provided by the Liberian Government.

“I now present through you, the Minister to the Government of Sierra Leone, the supplies and the accompanying doctor and Nurses from the Liberia government, in support of the ongoing emergency response in Sierra Leone,” she said

The Minister of Health & Sanitation, Dr. Austin Demby, gracefully relayed his appreciation to the Liberian Government, through the Embassy, for facilitating the deployment and the provision of medical supplies.

He stated that he was more so appeased that the timely intervention came from a sister nation, Liberia.

He said they were very pleased for Liberia to show them love by helping them not only with medical items, but also with medical doctors and nurses.

He added that the medical team will meet with the Incident Management Team at the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), where they will further be deployed to hospitals and other areas of need.

He sent a special appreciation to the Government and the people of Liberia for such a wonderful gesture that they have shown to Sierra Leone.

Manager of Connaught Hospital, Dr. Mustapha Kabba, extended thanks and appreciation to the Liberian Government for the gesture.