Leone Stars Team Manager increases players’ bonus

January 18, 2022

By Sahr Morris Jnr

Leone Stars Team Manager, Babadi Kamara, has implemented a new bonus scheme for the national team as a boost to the players after their 2021 African Cup of Nations 2-2 draw with ‘The Elephants’ of Ivory Coast. Each player will receive a performance bonus of $1,000 totalling $28,000 for the whole squad.

With that action, the 28 players are now sure of receiving 5,000 as appearance fees, $1,500 as draw bonus, and $ 1,000 from the team manager as a performance bonus which sums up as $7,500 for each player after the Ivory coast draw.

According to the Team Manager, the performance bonus should be seen as a way to galvanize the team after the laudable comeback against the Ivory Coast, adding that this effort will inspire them ahead of the most important clash with Equatorial Guinea on Thursday, 20th January in Limbe, for a place in the knockout phase.

Since he has been appointed Team Manager for the national team, TM Babadi, the Government, and SLFA have arranged a lot of friendly matches to prepare the players physically and mentally for the AFCON 2021.

He is not just a team manager that sits and watches games but he also adds his technical ability to the team through consultations and discussions on match days.

As one of the team officials on the bench, he has been very supportive of the decision-making of the technical team of the Leone Stars in their matches against Algeria and Ivory Coast respectively. The Nations Cup Group E final matches will be a destiny decider by each of the four teams on Thursday, 20th January, in Cameroon.

On their part, the players praised the technical team for their hard work, patience, and direction. They also appreciated the love and the passion that the Team manager has been showing towards their participation in the AFCON since his appointment to the position.

The players further assured him that with this kind of commitment by the technical team, they will surely make history in Cameroon on Thursday, to make this country proud while calling on all citizens to rally behind the team in their final group E match.

Speaking to this medium, the Team Manager confirmed that the team will continue their preparation for the final clash in Limbe on Thursday and appealed to every Sierra Leonean for their support, well wishes, and prayers for the team.

The Performance Bonus arrangement is the first time in the history of Sierra Leone football that a team manager has conceived such an idea for his team and implemented it during a major tournament.