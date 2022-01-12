Leone Stars frustrates Desert Foxes

January 12, 2022

By Sahr Morris Jnr

Sierra Leone National team, Leone Stars put up a brave fight to frustrate reigning champions Algeria to a goalless draw in their African Cup of Nations Group E opener on Tuesday in Douala.

The holders were left in a frustrating mood as they made an uninspiring start to the defence of their Africa Cup of Nations title.

Algeria were expected to get their Group E campaign at the tournament in Cameroon off to an easy start against minnows Sierra Leone, who were returning to the tournament for the first time since 1996.

But it proved a brave showing by the West Africans as they clung on for a point in sweltering heat in the port city.

The second Group E game will be played on Wednesday in Douala when Equatorial Guinea meets the Ivory Coast.

Algeria

Formation 4-4-2

23 M’Bolhi, 20 Atal, 2 Mandi, 17 Bedrane, 21 Bensebaini, 7 Mahrez,12 Belkebla, 8 Belaïli,11 Brahimi, 13 Slimani, 10 Feghouli

Substitutes

4 Benlamri, 5 Tougai, 9 Bounedjah, 14 Bendebka,15 Boulaya,16 Oukidja,19 Zorgane, 24 Chétti, 25 Benayada, 26 Amoura, 27 Benrahma, 28 Halaimia

Sierra Leone

Formation 4-2-3-1

1 Nbalie Kamara, 2 Kakay, 5 Caulker, 17 Bangura, 3 Wright, 7 Quee, 6 Kamara, 19 Bundu, 10 Kamara, 14 Buya Turay, 12 Kamara

Substitutes

4 Kamara,8 Fofanah,9 Williams,11 Kaikai,15 Dunia,16 Sesay,20 Mansaray,21 Kanu,22 Kallon,23 Caulker,27 Dumbuya,28 Kamara

Referee:

Ahmad Heeralall