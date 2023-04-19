Leone Stars Coach testifies in court  

By Jeneba A Conteh

The National Coach of Leone Stars, John Keister, was before the principal Magistrate of the Freetown Magistrate Court No 1, Mark Ngeba to testify against Abdul Kasim Bangura, whom he alleged of stealing huge sum of money in his vehicle.

The accused was arraigned before the court on one count charge of Larceny contrary to Section 2 of the Larceny Act 1916.

According to the charge sheet, the accused on Thursday, 30 March, 2023, at Wilkinson Road in Freetown, entered into the vehicle of John Keister and stole there the sum of thirty-two thousand, seven hundred and fifty Leones (NLe 32,750), property of John Keister.

Led in evidence by the prosecutor, ASP Christiana Davies Cole, the witness John Samuel John Keister recognised the accused in the dock and recalled on the 30 March, 2023.

He said on that day, at around 2:00pm, he packed his Lexus Jeep with registration number AOB 111 along NASSIT drive, with two ladies standing beside the vehicle, adding that he left his green bag at the back seat of the vehicle and went to buy something.

He said upon his return he met the right side glass of the vehicle damaged and that he tried to open his vehicle with the car key but was unable to do so.

He continues that he called his mechanic,who helped him opened the vehicle door.

Keister further testified that after the vehicle had been opened, he immediately checked for his green bag and that to his surprise the bag was not in the vehicle.

He added that the bag contained his computer laptop, hand drive and fifty Leones note with his official documents.

He said he asked the two ladies about what happened with his vehicle but they replied that they had not knowledge and that he immediately went to Lumley Police Station and made a report.

He said he and the police officers went to the scene of crime and his mechanic drove the vehicle from the scene of crime to fix it.

The witness was cross examined by the accused himself as he was unrepresented in court.

Meanwhile, Magistrate Ngegba refused bail and adjourned the matter to the 25 April 2023 for further hearing.