Leone Stars breaks 25yrs Nations Cup Deadlock

June 16, 2021

Kei Kamara’s 18 minutes strike from the spot kick end Sierra Leone’s 25 years wait to qualify for the African Cup of Nations, thanks to a 1-0 win over Benin in Conakry, Guinea.

Despite so much controversy in the run-up to the match which saw it postponed on two several occasions due to Covid-19, Leone Stars players went into the match very determined knowing only a win can send them to the African Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Leone Stars opened the first 15 minutes with high pressure and came close of securing the opener, but debutant Augustine Williams could not rightly finish in 14 minutes.

With continued pressure, Sierra Leone secured the much needed chance after Augustine Williams was brought down in the Benin penalty area which veteran striker, Kei Kamara wasted no time to convert from the spot.

The visitors who only needed a draw to secure a place in Cameroon came close in both the 42nd and 44th minutes, but thanks to Sierra Leone goalkeeper, Mohamed N. Kamara who came to the rescue with a double save.

The second segment was nervy throughout but Sierra Leone was able to hold on and secured the last qualification breath.

Sierra Leone joined Nigeria from Group L with 7 points having drawn four, losing a game and securing a last match win.

Leone Stars last played in the African showpiece in South Africa in 1996 and will now compete against 23 other Nations in Cameroon.



The Total Africa cup of Nations will take place in Cameroon from the 9th January to the 7th February 2022.