Leone Rock Metal Group Revamps Community Activities

December 3, 2021

Leone Rock Metal Group, the parent company of Kingho Mining Company Limited which is operating the New Tonkolili Iron Ore Mines and Kingho Railway and Port Company Limited operating the 192-kilometre railway and the Pepel Port, has through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Community Development Action Plan (CDAP) revamped its community activities to cater for various projects across it operational areas.

As a way of complimenting government’s efforts with regards to the Free Quality Education Programme, the company whose key thematic area is to bolster education of pupils in the communities that are stationed in its operational sites decided to support Simiria Chiefdom, Tonkolili District, Northern Province of Sierra Leone, with benches which are enough to cater for over 500 pupils as a seating accommodation for their public examination. This is done with the hope of decongesting public exam halls and complimenting the government’s effort on fair distribution of free quality education for all and sundry.

Similarly, the company is currently undertaking the rehabilitation of a school in Kamaria Village, Sambaia Chiefdom, Tonkolili District. The school, once completed, is envisioned to provide a safe environment for hundreds of pupils in that community and its nearby localities.

Also, worthy to note is that the company, through its CDAP Project, is also undertaking the construction of garbage disposal site and purchase of tricycle to collect garbage for disposal as a means of environmental sanitization assistance towards Dansogoia Chiefdom and specifically the headquarter town of Bumbuna. This will improve hygiene and reduce the transmission rate of diseases related to decompose garbage such as Malaria and Typhoid in the township.

On the other hand, Kingho Railway and Port Company Limited which is the other subsidiary company of Leone Rock Metal Group, is engaged on the construction of a court Barry for the people of Kamasondo Chiefdom. The company is also currently undertaking the rehabilitation and face-lifting of SLMB Primary School in Borope, Kamasondo Chiefdom, North-western Province of Sierra Leone.

The Committee for the CDAP and CSR of Leone Rock Metal Group is also exploring ways to make projects more influential to benefit more communities countrywide.

All these community developments and many more are ongoing at the time when Leone Rock Metal Group is on the verge of rolling out the Phase 2 of its integrated Iron Ore Project will optimise the ore grade from 57% Fe Average to more than 62% so that the company’s product will be globally competitive. Moreover, the company has a fully integrated chain ranging from modelling and planning, mining, processing, railway transportation, ship loading port, shipment, and marketing.