Leone Rock empowers, recognises employees as brand ambassadors

In a groundbreaking move, Leone Rock Metal Group has taken a significant step towards employee motivation and talent recognition by appointing ten of its staff members as brand ambassadors. This strategic initiative aims to leverage the diverse skills and talents of the company’s employees to promote its subsidiaries, including Kingho Railway and Port, and Kingho Mining Company, as well as its own headquarters.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), signed between Leone Rock Metal Group and these employees, sets the stage for a collaborative partnership. The MOU solidifies the commitment between the two entities and defines the terms and conditions of the agreement. Both parties recognize the importance of this collaboration and are committed to its success.

The term of this MOU is set to begin in 2023 and end in 2024, with the option of extension or termination by mutual consent. This timeframe allows ample opportunity for the brand ambassadors to make a significant impact on promoting the company’s products and services through their entertainment endeavors.

Mr. Duada Sillah, the esteemed Admin Manager of the company, expressed his enthusiasm for this initiative, highlighting its potential to motivate employees and foster their professional growth. Recognizing and nurturing talent within the company not only boosts employee morale but also enhances their loyalty towards the company.

Mr. Bashir Koroma, the CSR Coordination and Public Relations Officer, emphasized the significance of the MOU. As part of the agreement, the company will provide financial support of NLe 30,000 to its subsidiaries and the headquarter. Additionally, the company pledges to cover studio fees for composing songs and provide hotel accommodation and travel allowances for performances, all subject to prior agreement between the parties involved.

The newly appointed brand ambassadors were elated and expressed gratitude to the company for this unique opportunity. Anthony Koroma, one of the ambassadors, acknowledged the valuable contributions they have made to promote the company through their entertainment endeavors. Their selection as brand ambassadors not only recognizes their talents but also solidifies their position as influential advocates for the company.

Morris J Fah-Bundeh, in his vote of thanks, expressed sincere appreciation on behalf of all the brand ambassadors. He acknowledged the company’s commitment to its employees’ growth and development and assured that they would strive to represent the company in the best possible light.

Leone Rock Metal Group’s decision to appoint employees as brand ambassadors serves as a beautiful example of how organizations can harness the existing talent within their ranks. By empowering and recognizing their employees, Leone Rock Metal Group sets the stage for a successful and mutually beneficial partnership between entertainment and business. This innovative approach not only fosters a positive work environment but also highlights the company’s dedication to nurturing talent and promoting its subsidiaries on a broader scale.