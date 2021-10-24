21.5 C
Sierra Leone
Monday, October 25, 2021
Lekki toll gate shootings: Nigeria’s ‘massacre without blood or bodies’

The biggest protests in a generation swept through Nigeria in 2020.

Thousands of young people protested against police brutality. But on 20 October, the Nigerian army opened fire on protesters at the Lekki toll gate in Lagos. Despite it being filmed by people there and even live streamed on Instagram, the army denies the shooting happened and says it was ‘fake news’.

The government called it ‘a massacre without blood or bodies’.

The BBC’s Yemisi Adegoke investigates what happened that night.

Filmed and edited by Joshua Akinyemi

Produced by Charlotte Pamment and Paul Harris

Graphics and animation by Catarina Bakker

Additional animation by Jilla Dastmalchi

concord.web

