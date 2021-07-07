Le500m bail for alleged gold fraudster

July 7, 2021

By Yusufu S. Bangura

One Francis Wilson was on Tuesday, 6th July, 2021, granted 500 million Leones bail by Magistrate Mark Ngegba at the Freetown Magistrate Court No. 2 after he made his third appearance before him in an on-going preliminary investigation into allegation of gold fraud.

The bail comes immediately after Lawyer S.A Bangura renewed his application for bail, noting that his client is seriously sick and needed proper medical attention.

He noted that, if granted bail he will have access to his medical doctor to treat him.

He added that his client is a Sierra Leonean ordinary resident in the country and that he has credible sureties who were willing to enter into his recognizance.

After the defense counsel applied for bail, Magistrate Ngegba granted bail to the accused person in the sum of 500 million Leones bail, two sureties who must be at the age of 40 years, adding that each of the sureties must own a house in Freetown valued not less than 350 million Leones with a building permit.

He further ordered that the bail bond must be approved by the Deputy Assistant Registrar.

According to the police file, Francis Wilson, sometimes in April 2021, at College Road in Freetown, with intent to defraud, conspired with other persons unknown to defraud one Francis Morrison Johnson the sum of $75,000 USD, equivalent to Le 666 million Leones.

Police also alleged that the accused, on the same date and place, obtained the sum of 12,000 USD equivalents to Le 280 million Leones on the pretext that he had 8 kilogram of gold for sale, knowing same to be false.

Police also alleged that the accused on the 1st June, 2021, at College Road in Freetown, obtained the sum of 45,000 USD, equivalent to Le 468 million Leones after he claimed that he had 15 kilograms of gold, knowing same to be false.

The matter is prosecutor by Inspector A.T Bangura.

Meanwhile, Magistrate Ngegba adjourned the matter to the 14th July 2021 for the next prosecution witness to testify.