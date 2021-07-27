Le100m bail for alleged house breaking thief

July 27, 2021

By Elizabeth A. Kaine

Magistrate Sahr Kekura at the Freetown Magistrate Court No. 1 on Pademba Road yesterday (Monday 26th July 2021) granted a Le 100 million bail plus one surety to one Aruna Conteh, 30, after he was charged with an alleged house breaking and larceny.

According to the police prosecutor, Assistant Superintendent Darboh, the accused on Monday 4th January, 2021 at No. 44 Johnson Street, Aberdeen, in Freetown, broke and entered into the dwelling place of Mary Bioma with intent to steal and stole therein one black bag containing Le50 million, property of the complainant.

Conteh was before the court on one count charge of house breaking and larceny contrary to Section 26(1) of the Larceny Act of 1916.

Prosecution witness, Mohamed Sadam Mansaray, with force number 17801, attached to the Major Incident Unit, Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters in Freetown, disclosed that he doesn’t know the complaint, but knows the accused person in the dock.

He recalled on 24th April, 2021, while on duty at the Major Incident Unit, CID, he received a transfer case of house breaking and Larceny together with the accused from Aberdeen Police Station.

He said the file contained the statements of the complaint and two witnesses, and photographs.

He said he took a voluntary caution statement from the accused person which he tendered.

He recalled that on the 4th July, 2021, he charged the accused with the offences of Larceny and House Breaking and he also tendered it as exhibit.

During cross-examination, the accused who asked the witness of the offence he was charged with.

The accused also asked and told the court that he had asked the investigators to do a criminal background check.

He said the police never visit the scene of crime before he was charged to court.

At this juncture, the magistrate become furious and cautioned the prosecution to desist from ‘arm chair investigation’

“How the prosecution was able to charge the accused with the offence of House Breaking and Larceny without visiting the scene of crime. Anyways, the witness said he charged the accused based on the evidence received ’’ the magistrate said.

Meanwhile, magistrate Kekura adjourned the matter to 13th August 2021.