Lawyer testifies in alleged larceny case

By Elizabeth Kamara

Michael Kamanda and Joseph Sylvalie made another appearance before Magistrate Sahr Kekura of Pademba Road Court No.1 in Freetown.

They were arraigned before the court on two count charges, conspiracy to commit a crime contrary to law and larceny, contrary to section 13(1) of the Larceny Act 1916.

According to the charge sheet of both counts, both accused persons on the 2nd June 2024 at Kukus Drive Brookfields Freetown, did steal one iPhone 11 Promax, one white Pixel Google Single Sim Mobile Phone, One Dell Laptop Computer, One Lenovo laptop computer, one pair slipper, one bag, and a fiscal cash of five thousand Leone (Le5, 000), all to the total valued of (Le 51,400) property of Amara Lansana.

In a bid to make progress with the prosecution, Sergeant Mohamed Lahai 9939 led in prosecuting witness number one Amara Lansana a lawyer. He did recall on Sunday 2nd of June, 2024, saying that he traveled from Makeni to his house in Freetown.

When he arrived, he refreshed himself and sat on his parlor to watch movie, suddenly he saw the first accused hitting his door, and saw two other neighbors coming to his gate. The one handled black bag with one pair shoe and with stick. While the other one handled Jean trousers. Upon notice that he knew the three individuals, he said he then decided to open his door. Upon opening his door, the first person to enter his place was the first accused.

The first accused told him that people had stolen from him. According to his testimony, he said that as the first accused person was explaining, the other individuals entered into his house.

Going further, he said that the first accused told him that his son Kinney has been stolen. He then replied to the first accused person that his statement was not true because his son Kinney stood in front of him.

The witness continued by saying upon imagining his bag he came with from the provinces, he then rushed into his room in order to look for his bag. According to him, in the bag there was his computer worth $700,000 and two memory sticks 32GB and 16GB, and some court files.

He said he also watched for his two phones but he could not see them. He then asked the first accused person if he did not steal the said items. His reply was no.

At this point, the witness said he went and report the matter to the police station.

On his way to the police station, he said that two other people gave him information about the first accused person.

Continued with his testimony, he said that on their way to the police station, the first accused person told him that he did not steal the items, but he knew someone who he suspected to have stolen the items.

The witness said that the matter was reported to the New England Ville Police Station.

Arrived at the police station, they met the elder sister of the first accused person who pleaded with him in the presence of the Officer in Charge that the first accused person together with other people stole his missing properties.

Upon making this confession, the elder brother of the first accused person asked him for the reason of the stealing. The witness said that the first accused told his brother that he stole the items because he wanted to buy Kush. But he was not with money so the seller of the Kush told him to go and come with property for which they would use in exchange of the Kush. So it was on this basis he went and stole the said items.

The witness said when the first accused was asked about his cohort, he then identified the second accused person. They went to the place where the first accused took the items to but they could not see any of the missing items.

In a bid to ensure justice, the first accused person was given the leeway to cross-examine the witness for himself. He asked the witness whether he took him to the police station at the first instance. In response to this, the witness replied in the negative.

Continued with his submission, the first accused person said that he was taken to Bengazi where he was tortured.

Meanwhile, Magistrate Kekura remanded both accused to the male correctional facility.

Matter adjourned to the 31st July 2024.